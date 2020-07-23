Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $513.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) will report sales of $513.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $530.95 million and the lowest is $480.90 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock posted sales of $752.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $562,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $80.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $129.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

