Zacks: Brokerages Expect DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) will post sales of $4.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.93 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $4.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $17.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.56 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.87 billion to $18.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 27.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

NYSE:DXC opened at $17.28 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $57.08. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 8.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 698,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after acquiring an additional 53,236 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,729,000. Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 384,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 26,420 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 25.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,083,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 217,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.