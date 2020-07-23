Zacks: Brokerages Expect Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $144.94 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) will announce sales of $144.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.13 million and the lowest is $144.80 million. Knowles reported sales of $205.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year sales of $707.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $696.27 million to $723.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $831.64 million, with estimates ranging from $810.00 million to $877.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 million. Knowles had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KN. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Knowles by 670.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KN opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Knowles has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $22.79.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

