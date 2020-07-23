Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $279.89

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $279.89 and last traded at $275.71, with a volume of 2540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $276.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.53, for a total value of $205,823.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,924.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 579.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2,616.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

