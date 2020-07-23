Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,601 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $9,534,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,731,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,721,000 after buying an additional 358,759 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 357,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 183,800 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 293.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 175,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 130,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 655,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,501,000 after buying an additional 127,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $8.84 on Thursday. Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $59.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bancorp Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TBBK shares. TheStreet cut Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other news, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,163 shares in the company, valued at $724,327.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $537,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

