Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colony Capital by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Colony Capital by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 29,128 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Colony Capital by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 105,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Colony Capital by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 239,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLNY opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.86. Colony Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 57.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Colony Capital Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLNY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

