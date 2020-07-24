$0.15 EPS Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. First Bank also posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.59%.

FRBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on First Bank in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.82. First Bank has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $11.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

