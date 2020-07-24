$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.36. First Merchants reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Merchants.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. First Merchants had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 9.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens downgraded shares of First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, insider Michael J. Stewart sold 3,323 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $89,255.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 5.5% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 12.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Merchants has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $42.48.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.