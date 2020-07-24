10,142 Shares in Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) Acquired by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 163,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Municipal High alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered Pioneer Municipal High to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

NYSE MAV opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. Pioneer Municipal High Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th.

Pioneer Municipal High Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.