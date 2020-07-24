102,445 Shares in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 102,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.18% of Crane at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Crane by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Crane by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $5,705,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra cut their target price on Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Crane stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $89.54.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). Crane had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $69,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at $10,612,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

