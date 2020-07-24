111 (NASDAQ:YI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

111 (NASDAQ:YI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of 111 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 111 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd.

Get 111 alerts:

NASDAQ:YI opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. 111 has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. The company has a market cap of $518.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.38.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $222.53 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 111 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 111 stock. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its holdings in 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,012,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,136 shares during the quarter. 111 makes up 3.4% of Totem Point Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Totem Point Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of 111 worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.