1,145 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Purchased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,874,000 after buying an additional 961,594 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,807,000 after purchasing an additional 63,069 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,651,000 after purchasing an additional 709,541 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,708,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,255,000 after purchasing an additional 702,933 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ stock opened at $179.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 994.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $27,429,862.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,582,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.32.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

