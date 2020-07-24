11,490 Shares in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 211,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 13.4% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Enable Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Enable Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. R. F. Lafferty lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

NYSE:ENBL opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.56.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.92 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enable Midstream Partners Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.