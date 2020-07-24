11,716 Shares in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 238.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.67. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

