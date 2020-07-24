1,181 Shares in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Docusign by 14.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,926,000 after purchasing an additional 212,415 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Docusign by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,791,000 after purchasing an additional 26,561 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Docusign by 4.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,492,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,877,000 after purchasing an additional 67,130 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Docusign by 13.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,470,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,886,000 after purchasing an additional 170,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Docusign by 37.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,430,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,203,000 after purchasing an additional 389,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $198.49 on Friday. Docusign Inc has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $217.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 405,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total value of $828,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,383,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,534 shares of company stock worth $40,460,572 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

