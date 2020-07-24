1,218 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 148.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $202,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 63,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,463.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $209.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.38.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. G.Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

