15,247 Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,917,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,358,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,789,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 251,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 174,020 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,317,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James cut Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $55.20.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $771,244.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,092.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $58.85 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.79.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.20). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $320.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

