159,550 Shares in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 159,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.23% of Focus Financial Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $39.33.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $337.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.59 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

