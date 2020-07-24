170,302 Shares in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 170,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,597,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $24,156,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $18,980,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $13,879,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $10,740,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HWM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

HWM opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.34. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 22.09%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.