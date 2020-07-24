273,813 Shares in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 273,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.34% of Heartland Express as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,338,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,288,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,480,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Heartland Express by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 199,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 110,059 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Heartland Express by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,341,000 after buying an additional 109,522 shares during the period. 53.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HTLD shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.39 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

