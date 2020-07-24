279,204 Shares in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 279,204 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,179,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.87% of HealthStream as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 19.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream during the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in HealthStream by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 52,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HealthStream by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HealthStream by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSTM. BidaskClub cut HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

HSTM opened at $21.93 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.08 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

