3,095 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.41.

PSX opened at $65.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 95.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.92. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

