31,229 Shares in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 11,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 26,867 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $4,377,708.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,655,117.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc E. Lippman sold 1,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $152,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,398,996.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 721,041 shares of company stock valued at $115,476,023 over the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.42.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock opened at $172.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.97. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.44 and a twelve month high of $187.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Seattle Genetics Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

