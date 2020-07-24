3,489 Shares in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Prologis by 281.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 38,602 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD stock opened at $98.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.12 and a 200-day moving average of $89.16. The company has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $100.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.87.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.