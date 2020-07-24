3,500 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in CSX by 147.8% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus lifted their target price on CSX from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.55.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $71.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.53. The company has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.