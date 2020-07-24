$37.46 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) will post $37.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.02 million to $40.90 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $56.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $177.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.27 million to $182.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $219.98 million, with estimates ranging from $209.00 million to $230.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $46.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.76 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 8.11%.

EGRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $48.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.75 million, a P/E ratio of 287.55 and a beta of 1.02. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 331.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 120,400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 125,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 70,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

