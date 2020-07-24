467,728 Shares in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 467,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,351,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.86% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $600.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

VNDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In related news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 10,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $111,824.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,770 shares in the company, valued at $560,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

