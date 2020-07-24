6,009 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,258,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,744,000 after buying an additional 532,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,517,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,105,000 after buying an additional 1,518,074 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,272,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,197,000 after buying an additional 11,588,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,310,000 after buying an additional 428,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,938,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $294.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $4,206,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,605,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,703,450.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 581,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,012,033. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

