6,118 Shares in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,301,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,723,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,655,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 587,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,800,000 after purchasing an additional 396,394 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.42.

Shares of SGEN opened at $172.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of -91.97 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.15 and a 200 day moving average of $134.97. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $187.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $1,435,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,840 shares in the company, valued at $35,855,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 11,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $1,959,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 721,041 shares of company stock worth $115,476,023. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.