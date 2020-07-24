6,696 Shares in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,696 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in LYFT by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of LYFT by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 113,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of LYFT by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,053,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,303,000 after acquiring an additional 133,698 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LYFT by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,332 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $66,463,000 after acquiring an additional 866,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter valued at $1,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Get LYFT alerts:

Shares of LYFT opened at $30.86 on Friday. LYFT Inc has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. LYFT had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $955.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that LYFT Inc will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LYFT from $72.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LYFT from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of LYFT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of LYFT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of LYFT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. LYFT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.94.

LYFT Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.