841 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 841 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 7.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the software company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Autodesk by 8.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 759 shares of the software company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.9% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.1% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autodesk from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.08.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $237.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $251.39. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 142.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,730 shares of company stock worth $12,807,378 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.