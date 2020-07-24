8,577 Shares in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average is $60.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

