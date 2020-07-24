92,682 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 92,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.18. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.