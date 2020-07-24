944 Shares in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 944 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 290 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $248.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.46. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $255.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. OTR Global cut Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.77.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $2,845,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 974,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,990,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $8,165,670 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

