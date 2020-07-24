Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Joel Unruch Sells 1,124 Shares

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,932.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ACN opened at $222.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.25. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $225.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.