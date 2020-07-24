Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Acushnet by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Acushnet from $21.50 to $22.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

Shares of GOLF opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

