Aldebaran Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,189 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.2% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $208,933,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,636,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $371.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,686.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

