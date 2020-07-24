Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $34,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,510,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,482,518,000 after purchasing an additional 597,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,082,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,092,000 after purchasing an additional 121,299 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,548,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,964,000 after purchasing an additional 185,429 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,449,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,758,000 after purchasing an additional 256,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 71,609 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALXN shares. BidaskClub lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $104.79 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $125.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.38 and a 200-day moving average of $103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

