Allen T. Peters Sells 1,767 Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $91,884.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $54.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $44.80.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UFPI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 81,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,770 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

