Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Stock Holdings Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 125.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,433 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 180.2% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.52. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $915.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNT. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

