Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 211.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 25.4% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,626,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 46.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 41,145 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $21.39 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “fair value” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.53.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

