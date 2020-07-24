Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.9% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rowe raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,859.28.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,986.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1,546.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,804.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,269.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

