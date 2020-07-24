American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of American Assets Trust worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AAT opened at $26.18 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.40). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $96.74 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

