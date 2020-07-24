American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 455,296 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $15,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power stock opened at $88.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,451.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

