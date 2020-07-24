Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Ameriprise Financial worth $28,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,395,000 after purchasing an additional 192,198 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,463,000 after buying an additional 227,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,013,000 after buying an additional 45,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $315,734,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,517,000 after buying an additional 130,348 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMP opened at $156.81 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

