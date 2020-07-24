Analysts Anticipate FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.30. FormFactor posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $160.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FORM shares. Cowen lifted their price target on FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FormFactor to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,505,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 6,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,110. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,880,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,683,000 after purchasing an additional 110,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in FormFactor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,996,000 after acquiring an additional 52,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,648,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 519,861 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

