Analysts Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the highest is $2.10. Johnson & Johnson posted earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year earnings of $7.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $149.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

