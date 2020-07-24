Analysts Anticipate Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.00. Parker-Hannifin reported earnings of $3.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $9.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.23 to $10.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $11.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Shares of PH stock opened at $184.06 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $215.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

In related news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total value of $380,965.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,721.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,260. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 222,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,707,000 after acquiring an additional 40,292 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 205.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 172,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,595,000 after purchasing an additional 115,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $200,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

