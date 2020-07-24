Analysts Expect Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) to Post -$1.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) to report earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.79). Dine Brands Global posted earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 159.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $5.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIN shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $669.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.72. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $104.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,807,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

