Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Decreased by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.4% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $371.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,686.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $361.41 and a 200-day moving average of $310.77. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

